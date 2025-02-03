CEO Chris Wright Confirmed To Lead Energy Department

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is sworn in during his Senate Energy and Natural Resources confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:35 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025

The Senate has confirmed Chris Wright, the CEO of Liberty Energy, to lead the Energy Department.

On Monday, Wright was confirmed following a 59-38 vote — making him the new energy secretary.

Senators Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) as well as Independent Senator Angus King (I-Maine) voted with Republicans to confirm him.

“He’s a scientist who has invested his life around energy. He is indeed an unrestrained enthusiast for fossil fuels in almost every regard, but he studied nuclear,” Hickenlooper said during Wright’s confirmation hearing. “His first years of working were in solar. He has experience in wind.”

Wright is set to run a department that oversees energy research and loans, as well as the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

Wright’s supporters cheered his confirmation, with Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, expressing that his leadership will support America’s future.

“I am confident that we can reverse the irresponsible policies of the Biden administration and prioritize affordable and reliable energy. Under his leadership, the DOE will once again support the American worker, the American family, and the American future,” said Lee.

