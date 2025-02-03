Calif: L.A. Anti-ICE Protesters Converge To Shut Down Major Freeway For Hours, No Arrests Made

Anti-deportation demonstrators block the 101 freeway while protesting the Trump administration’s deportations on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:18 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025

Thousands of angry protesters flooded the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday — waving Mexican flags in protest of President Donald Trump’s mass illegal alien deportation campaign.

The wave of protesters eventually forced the freeway to shut down for several hours, backing up traffic in both directions.

Drivers told the press that they saw a plethora of livid demonstrators walking along the highway carrying signs with art and different slogans that railed against Trump’s illegal immigrant purge.

The California Highway Patrol soon responded to the disruptive protests: “People avoid the 101 freeway in DTLA between 1-110 and mission Rd., as we work to remove a protest from the freeway. Accessing state highways or roads to protest is unlawful and extremely dangerous because it puts protesters, motorists and first responders at great risk of injury.”

Police in riot gear were eventually able to disperse the crowd well around five hours after the freeway was shut down, according to a CHP spokesperson.

However, after the police were able to reopen the highway, protesters converged again into traffic on Sunday night, though no arrests were made, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The protests were in response to the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign, which aims to target violent illegal aliens who pose an immediate threat to communities in the United States.

Users took to social media to condemn the protests, as one user wrote, “The Mexico Flags are out in full force. You’d never know it but this is America, not Mexico.”

“Let me get this straight: In Los Angeles, some people are raising flags from different countries as a protest against being deported to those same countries? I honestly don’t understand,” another user added.

A third social media user pointed out that the L.A. protesters causing a spectacle were likely the same “hypocritical” individuals who routinely condemn the United States, its foundational values, and the principles of capitalism — yet they understand why illegals want to so desperately live in the U.S. rather than their own native countries.

Throughout the protest, some of the signs read: “We Are Not Criminals,” “MAGA – Mexicans always get across,” and “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”

