CDC Discovers COVID-19 Among Other Diseases In Illegal Medical Lab

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:36 PM – Monday, July 31, 2023

An illegal medical laboratory that was filled with bioengineered mice containing viruses such as COVID-19, HIV and Malaria has been discovered in Fresno, California.

Following months of investigation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and federal authorities have found hundreds of mice containing infectious diseases in a warehouse.

There had also been reports that medical waste and hazardous materials were discovered.

On Thursday, Joe Prado, the Fresno County Public Health Department assistant director, released a statement regarding the situation.

“The Fresno County Public Health Department has been evaluating and assessing the activities of an unlicensed laboratory,” he said. “The evaluation required coordination and collaboration with multiple federal and state agencies to determine and classify biological and chemical contents onsite, in addition to assessing jurisdictional authority under this unique situation.”

On March 3rd, court documents stated that city investigators began searching the unlicensed lab company, known as Prestige BioTech, due to building violations. After a second search completed on March 16th, public health officials uncovered a room where they suspected the production of pregnancy tests as well as COVID-19 tests.

According to the documents, more than 800 biological chemicals such as blood, tissue and other bodily fluids were found. Additionally, nearly 1,000 lab mice were discovered on site and were detected with at least 20 potential infectious diseases including HIV, Hepatitis and Malaria.

The press reported that Wang Zhaolin, a representative of Prestige BioTech, claimed that the mice found had been “genetically engineered to catch and spread the COVID-19 virus.”

Reportedly, the rodents were taken by authorities in April. Out of all the mice found, roughly 800 had been euthanized and 175 were found already dead.

As stated by court documents, Prestige BioTech failed to provide a license that allows any laboratory activity.

In July, Prado announced that all dangerous materials had been eliminated. An inquiry into the origins of the illicit medical lab and all lab operations is still ongoing.

