Cargo Ship Dali Refloated To Port, Weeks After Bridge Collapse

Container Ship Dali Moved From Site Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 20: In this aerial view, portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain lapped over the bow of the damaged container ship Dali after it was docked at the Seagirt Marine Terminal on May 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. On March 26th the Dali crashed into the bridge, causing it to collapse killing six construction workers, and closing the Patapsco River and the Port of Baltimore for weeks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:33 PM – Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Cargo ship Dali has refloated to the port weeks after it hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. It has been transported to a local marina terminal.

Advertisement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District posted on X (Twitter) on Sunday, saying that it planned to begin the process of moving the Dali from its current location to a marine terminal.

The process of moving the ship on Sunday was said to have taken around 18 hours. Officials wanted to “ensure all response personnel around the M/V DALI maintain control.”

Officials later said on Monday morning that the cargo ship had finally been moved.

The cargo ship will reportedly be escorted by five tugboats to a marina that is 2.5 miles from its current location.

The 985-foot container ship previously “lost power and crashed into the Baltimore bridge” on March 26th, prompting it to collapse instantly, Maryland officials stated.

Additionally, the collapse caused the construction crew working on it at the time to fall into the water, killing six members. However, two crew members did survive, according to officials.

The six individuals killed have been identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, José Mynor López, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!