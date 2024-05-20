Amal Clooney Advised ICC To Seek Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the UK premiere of “The Boys In The Boat” at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on December 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:10 PM – Monday, May 20, 2024

Amal Clooney, the wife of actor George Clooney, was reportedly one of the “experts” who urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to obtain arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and other Hamas figures and Israeli officials for their “war crimes.”

Advertisement

“Amal Clooney is a barrister who specializes in international law and human rights. She represents clients before international courts, including the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and the European Court of Human Rights. Alongside court work, she provides advice to governments and individuals on legal issues in her areas of expertise,” according to Columbia Law School.

Clooney, 46, was invited to help Karim Khan, the head prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), assess evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and the Gaza Strip, where Israeli military forces have been stationed since Hamas’ onslaught on October 7th.

Legal specialists in criminal law and international humanitarian law joined Amal Clooney on the panel.

“I agreed and joined a panel of international legal experts to undertake this task,” said Amal in a statement.

The ICC has established its jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, and other Hamas leaders like Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

“We unanimously conclude that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including hostage-taking, murder, and crimes of sexual violence,” Clooney wrote, regarding the panel’s decision.

However, she also noted that Israel was responsible for war crimes as well. Amal claims that Israel took part in “starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution, and extermination.”

“As a human rights lawyer, I will never accept that one child’s life has less value than another’s. I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law,” Amal wrote. “So I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine,” she added.

Amal’s Hollywood spouse is one of President Biden’s most well-known supporters. George Clooney, actress Julia Roberts, and former President Obama have all joined the Biden campaign for an “extravagant fundraiser” that will take place in Los Angeles next month. Clooney will be reportedly endorsing Biden through online advertisements and social media posts.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, described the ICC’s ruling as the most recent example of “what the new antisemitism looks like.”

“It is directed against the IDF soldiers, who are fighting with extraordinary heroism against the vile Hamas murderers who attacked us with terrible cruelty on Oct. 7,” Netanyahu said in an English-translated statement. “What a travesty of justice! What a disgrace!” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!