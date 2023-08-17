Canadian Sentenced To Nearly 22 Years For 2020 Poison Letter Sent To Trump At White House

Ferrier, 56, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in Washington Thursday in the mailing of a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. (Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, via AP File)

OAN’s James Meyers

5:18 PM – Thursday, August 17, 2023

On Thursday, a dual French-Canadian citizen was sentenced to an additional 22 years in prison for mailing an incriminating letter to former President Donald Trump, threatening him and containing the poison ricin.

According to the federal plea agreement filed this year, the woman, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, sent threatening letters containing the poison to Trump and eight other Texas law enforcement officials in September 2020.

The 56-year-old had already pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions and was jailed for several weeks in 2019.

Prosecutors stated Ferrier made the ricin at her home in Quebec by processing castor beans.

In the letter attached, which referred to Trump as “The Ugly Tyrant Clown,” she wrote: “If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

The letter was intercepted at a mail sorting facility before it could reach the White House.

After sending the letters from Canada, she was also arrested in her attempts to cross the border into the U.S. with possession of a loaded gun, ammunition, and several other weapons.

On top of the 22-year sentence, the plea agreement would now ban Ferrier from the United States once she is released from her imprisonment and would also force additional supervision of the woman for life if she were to return to her home country.

