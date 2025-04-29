Canada’s New Liberal PM Vows To ‘Never’ Yield To Trump In Hostile Victory Speech

Canada’s Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney. (DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:17 PM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Newly-elected Liberal Party Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney stated that Canada will “never” bow down to the United States during his victory speech — exemplifying a “hostile” warning to President Donald Trump.

“As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us,” Carney stated. “That will never happen.” “We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” he continued.

Carney’s comments were seemingly in response to President Trump calling for Canada to become the “51st state” of the U.S., citing the “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year” in subsidies that the U.S. provides Canada with.

President Trump also issued a message to Canadians on the day of the election, suggesting that they should consider becoming the 51st state of America — in order to avoid the high tariffs.

“Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st state,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!” he added.

After congratulating Carney on the liberals’ election victory, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his own seat in Parliament after holding it since 2004. Carney pitched himself as the strongest candidate to oppose President Trump as he ran in the liberal party, vowing to strike back against Trump’s tariffs.

“We will always put Canada first as we stare down tariffs and other irresponsible threats from President Trump,” he stated, while warning the nation that there are “tough days ahead” due to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

60-year-old Carney was a former banker who spent decades in finance.

“I understand how the world works,” Carney stated on an October podcast. “I know people who run some of the world’s largest companies and understand how they work. I know how financial institutions work. I know how markets work … I’m trying to apply that to the benefit of Canada.”

Additionally, Carney stated that he plans to strengthen ties with more “reliable” allies other than the U.S., although he declined to rule out talks with Trump. Carney also added that when he does eventually speak with Trump, “it will be to discuss the future economic and security relationship between two sovereign nations.”

“And it will be with the full knowledge that we have many, many other options than the US to build prosperity for all Canadians,” he added.

