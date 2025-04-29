Celebrating ‘100 Days’ In: Notable Accomplishments In The Second Trump Administration

(L-Top) Trump speaks to the press. (Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Air Force One. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Top) Trump signs executive orders. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Bottom) Trump delivers remarks welcoming the 2025 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:41 PM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Since President Donald Trump has assumed office in his second term, there has been a flurry of activity and initiatives signaling to the public that the GOP administration is swiftly acting on its promises.

And as the Carpenters sang in their catchy 1970 tune, “We’ve Only Just Begun…”

Today, April 29th, President Trump’s official 100th day in office, the imprint of his leadership is evident across multiple facets of governance. The approximately 140 executive orders that Trump has signed have played a significant role in defining his first 100 days in office.

The startling figure is made even more glaring by the fact that there are just five laws that Congress has passed and the commander-in-chief has signed. Three of those were intended to overturn regulatory practices implemented over the preceding four years by the Biden administration.

Overall, Trump has begun to reshape the federal government and recalibrate U.S. foreign policy.

Additionally, since its peak of 9.1% in 2022, inflation has been declining. In January, when Trump took office, it was at 3%, and in March, it was at 2.4% — declining with each month.

Several executive orders issued by the Republican president serve as declarations of intent or provide the foundation for future actions. For instance, he proclaimed an energy emergency on Day 1 to boost production in the United States.

​Automakers assembling vehicles in the U.S. can receive credits up to 15% of the vehicle’s value to offset imported parts costs. Vehicles and parts subject to the 25% tariff are exempt from additional tariffs, including those on Canadian, Mexican, and other imports. These measures aim to encourage domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.​ Hyundai announced a $21 billion investment in the U.S., including a $5.8 billion steel plant in Louisiana expected to create 1,400 jobs. Companies like Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota, and SoftBank have also pledged investments in U.S. manufacturing and technology sectors.

The investments are all apart of the “Investing in America” initiative to bolster domestic production.​

Looking back at the start of his second term, the first bill signed into law by Trump—the Laken Riley Act, is a significant bill that further empowers Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain any illegal aliens who have been charged with theft or other criminal offenses.

Additionally, Trump has issued other executive orders targeting at dismantling of the Department of Education, restricting biological men with gender dysphoria who identify as transgender women from accessing spaces and activities designated for women, such as changing/locker rooms and sports teams, among other actions.

However, other Republican officials have voiced dissatisfaction with Trump’s second term—not due to Trump himself, but rather, in response to certain Congressional members whose actions have impeded key initiatives.

“I think Congress is the one that’s failing on the job,” Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Fox News Digital on Monday. “We didn’t do our reconciliation over the first 100 days, and I think that’s a failure,” she added. “I’ve kept my mouth shut. I remain hopeful, hoping that we can get this done in the House and the Senate. But I’ve grown frustrated.”

In January, President Trump declared a national energy emergency to increase domestic energy production. Regarding oil and gas, Trump has also begun to streamline permitting processes to boost drilling on federal lands. ​He signed an executive order to expedite mineral production projects, enhancing national security, and reducing dependence on foreign sources.

These actions aim to strengthen the U.S. energy sector and support related industries.​

In April, the GOP administration also announced Trump’s RESTORING AMERICA’S MARITIME DOMINANCE executive order, to revitalize the domestic shipbuilding industry. The office is intended to address concerns about the declining U.S. shipbuilding capacity and the growing dominance of China in global shipbuilding.

“The commercial shipbuilding capacity and maritime workforce of the United States has been weakened by decades of Government neglect, leading to the decline of a once strong industrial base while simultaneously empowering our adversaries and eroding United States national security. Both our allies and our strategic competitors produce ships for a fraction of the cost needed in the United States. Recent data shows that the United States constructs less than one percent of commercial ships globally, while the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is responsible for producing approximately half,” the EO states.

In addition, in the same month, President Trump dubbed April 2nd “Liberation Day,” announcing sweeping tariffs under Executive Order 14257. The president implemented extensive tariffs on imports to correct trade imbalances and promote domestic manufacturing. Nonetheless, critics have argued that the economic impact, while intended to boost U.S. production, could lead to concerns about potential global trade tensions. ​

These measures reflect the administration’s focus on enhancing domestic production across key sectors.

“My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day. April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to Make America Wealthy Again,” Trump stated.

Economic and Industrial Initiatives

Major Corporate Investments: The administration announced significant investments from major corporations, including: CMA CGM’s $20 billion investment in U.S. shipping and logistics, expected to create 10,000 jobs, Apple’s $500 billion investment projected to create 20,000 U.S. jobs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s $100 billion investment in Arizona-based semiconductor manufacturing, and Eli Lilly and Company’s $27 billion investment in U.S.-based manufacturing.

Immigration and Border Security

Reduction in Illegal Border Crossings: The administration reports a significant decline in illegal border crossings, with some sectors experiencing a 99% decrease compared to previous years. ​

Law Enforcement Support: Executive orders have been signed to bolster law enforcement, including increased access to military equipment and legal protections for officers. ​

Border Patrol Sentiment: Agents have conveyed a sense of reassurance and renewed confidence in having a decisive leader once again in office—one who actively supports law enforcement and prioritizes the protection of the American people from crime originating beyond the nation’s borders.

“[We’ve received] hundreds of calls, texts, and emails are coming in from agents expressing how happy they are,” said Paul Perez of the National Border Patrol Council. “There are a lot of agents that had originally said that they would retire if President Trump did not win. And now those same agents are saying they’re going to hold back on their retirement because they want to serve under this administration again, because they know exactly how it was during this first administration, and they know this one’s going to be even better,” he continued.

Government Reforms and Policy Changes

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policy Revisions: The administration has rolled back certain DEI initiatives, emphasizing a return to merit-based hiring and eliminating specific DEI offices and practices across federal agencies. ​This has unfairly put groups who are deemed “vulnerable,” such as women, people of color (POC), and those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, above others whose skill sets, experience, and education should have put them above the rest.

Executive Order 14149 – Ending Federal Censorship: This order aims to restore freedom of speech by prohibiting federal agencies from engaging in censorship activities.

Executive Order 14253 – Restoring “Truth and Sanity” to American History: Directs the Department of the Interior to review and potentially reinstate monuments and memorials that were removed or altered, ensuring they reflect American values without partisan bias. ​

Foreign Policy and Trade

Water Agreement with Mexico: The administration has also secured a deal with Mexico to transfer water from international reservoirs, aiming to support Texas farmers affected by previous shortfalls in water deliveries under a 1944 treaty. ​

These initiatives reflect the administration’s focus on economic growth, energy independence, border security, and governmental reforms. Supporters view these actions as steps toward revitalizing American industries and reinforcing national policies.​



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

