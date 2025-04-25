California Is Now The 4th Largest Economy Globally, Surpassing Japan

The San Francisco skyline is seen behind the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge January 27, 2005 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:47 PM – Friday, April 25, 2025

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that the Golden State’s economy is now the fourth largest in the world — surpassing Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The state of California issued a press release citing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook data, which found that California’s nominal GDP rose to $4.1 trillion, surpassing Japan’s GDP of $4.02 trillion.

The state of California’s GDP now places it behind the United States, China, and Germany in the global rankings.

“California’s economy is growing at a faster rate than the world’s top three economies. In 2024, California’s growth rate of 6% outpaced the top three economies: U.S. (5.3%), China (2.6%) and Germany (2.9%). California’s success is long-term -the state’s economy grew strongly over the last four years, with an average nominal GDP growth of 7.5% from 2021 to 2024,” the announcement continued.

Meanwhile, in the announcement, Governor Newsom (D-Calif.) criticized President Donald Trump’s tariffs, calling the policy “reckless.”

“California isn’t just keeping pace with the world—we’re setting the pace. Our economy is thriving because we invest in people, prioritize sustainability, and believe in the power of innovation. And, while we celebrate this success, we recognize that our progress is threatened by the reckless tariff policies of the current federal administration. California’s economy powers the nation, and it must be protected,” he wrote.

“Governor Gavin Newsom is protecting California’s economy, and last week filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the president’s use of emergency powers to enact broad-sweeping tariffs that hurt states, consumers, and businesses,” it continued.

The release also detailed Newsom’s lawsuit against the Trump administration over the tariff policy, arguing that it disrupts California’s supply-chain, while inflating costs.

The lawsuit asks for the tariffs to be declared unlawful and it requests that federal officials enforce the halt of all tariffs.

“Governor Gavin Newsom is protecting California’s economy, and last week filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the president’s use of emergency powers to enact broad-sweeping tariffs that hurt states, consumers, and businesses. The lawsuit seeks to end President Trump’s tariff chaos, which has wreaked havoc on the economy, destabilized the stock and bond markets, caused hundreds of billions of dollars in losses, and inflicted higher costs for consumers and businesses. These harms will only continue to grow, as President Trump’s tariffs are projected to shrink the U.S. economy by $100 billion annually,” it added.

On the other hand, President Trump has argued that his recent tariffs are in response to the tariffs that other nations place on the United States — balancing out trade deficits, while also incentivizing nations around the globe to negotiate a decrease to tariffs from both nations.

The tariffs also provide incentives for companies to bring manufacturing into the United States, for countries who wish to avoid import levies — creating more American jobs that were previously outsourced to other nations.

“I spoke to our entire trade team this morning. There is a lot of progress being made. We now have 18 proposals on paper that have been brought to the trade team. Again, these are proposals on paper that countries have proposed to the Trump administration and to our government,” stated White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

“You have Secretary Bessent, Secretary Lutnick, Ambassador Greer, NEC Director Hassett and Peter Navarro, the entire trade team meeting with 34 countries this week alone,” she continued. “We are moving at Trump speed to ensure these deals are made on behalf of the American worker and the American people.”

