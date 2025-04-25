Report: Democrat Stacey Abrams Possibly Considering Another Gubernatorial Run

(L-R) CEO, VOW for Girls, Clay Dunn and Former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives & Romance Author, Stacey Abrams attend The Ripped Bodice hosts VOW for Girls’ “Every Girl Deserves Happily Ever After” event to end child marriage at The Ripped Bodice on February 13, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for VOW for Girls)

2:07 PM – Friday, April 25, 2025

Democrat Stacey Abrams is contemplating launching a third gubernatorial bid in the state of Georgia, according to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The announcement comes as Abrams previously ran against current Republican Governor Brian Kemp in 2018 and 2022. She lost both races while claiming, without evidence, that the 2018 contest was a “stolen” election.

Nonetheless, Abrams has not yet jumped into the race, and her plans remain unclear, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Sources that personally know Abrams told the outlet that they don’t believe she will end up running. However, Fox News Digital reported that other sources who reached out to them confirmed that Abrams is still in the works of considering it.

Abrams continues to campaign for other Democrats, using similar rhetoric that she utilized before launching her previous campaigns. She recently gave a speech in Atlanta, asserting that her fellow Democrats should “never let a good crisis go to waste” in relation to taking on the Trump administration.

“You are the ones who will see what is broken, and instead of trying to repair what was already a shoddy system, you will build a better one, the right one, the thing we should have had when we began,” Abrams said.

DeKalb County Democratic Committee chairperson Brandi Wyche, GOP Governor Kemp adviser Cody Hall, Jimmy Johnson, the former chair of the Appling County Democratic Committee, and Marilyn Langford, who serves as a vice chair of the group Georgia 9th District Democrats, all chimed in on the matter as well.

“As an influential party leader and two-time gubernatorial candidate, Stacey would be a strong and qualified candidate in any race she chooses to run, or be an influential supporter of another Democratic candidate, if she so chooses,” Wyche stated. “Every Georgia Democrat is scared to death Abrams runs again, because they know they can’t beat her in the primary,” Kemp adviser Cody Hall stated. “But she’s also probably their worst candidate in the general.” “She’s run twice, and that’s enough to convince me she won’t win,” Jimmy Johnson, former chair of the Appling County Democratic Committee, told the outlet, adding: “Can some other Democrat win? Yes, if there is a candidate who can hold 90% of the Black vote and attract rural voters and somehow overcome the GOP’s very effective whisper campaign.” “Abrams is great, but she missed the train,” added Marilyn Langford, who serves as a vice chair of the group Georgia 9th District Democrats, which helps promote Democrats in northwest Georgia.

Meanwhile, some of the organizations Abrams established in recent years have found themselves in hot water with authorities.

The Georgia State Ethics Commission handed down a hefty $300,000 fine to the New Georgia Project, a nominally nonpartisan voter registration group that Abrams was apart of, back in January. The ethics commission determined that the organization failed to disclose millions of dollars in spending that boosted Abram’s 2018 run.

