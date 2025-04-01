Calif: San Francisco Launches ‘Equitable’ Speeding Ticket Program, Charging Drivers ‘Based On Income’

Visitors look at the San Francisco skyline from a vista point on October 24, 2022 in Sausalito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California’s San Francisco city has launched a controversial new speeding ticket program, issuing fines based on one’s income — in the name of “equity.”

The Speed Safety System Pilot Program, backed by California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), allows cities across the state to utilize speeding cameras to issue fines to drivers.

The new program provides eligibility for a 50% discount for individuals at or below 200% of the federal poverty level — according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Homeless individuals are eligible for an 80% discount on speeding tickets in the city.

The program was first signed into law by Newsom in October 2023, although the city of San Francisco launched the program on March 20th — starting with the installation of 33 cameras across the city, designed to catch speeding drivers.

The fact sheet detailing the new initiative states that the cameras are “dispersed across San Francisco in an equitable fashion — reflecting the diverse socio-economic makeup of the city. The program is intended to benefit all communities and not single out any particular neighborhood.”

Speeding drivers will receive warnings from the cameras during the first 60 days of the test program. However, after the 60 days, any recorded speeding will be subject to fines. If someone drives their vehicle more than 11 mph over the speed limit, they will be in violation.

“The penalties are proportional to the speed the driver is going… Drivers caught driving 11mph to 15mph over the posted speed limit will receive a $50 citation. Citations can reach up to $500 if caught driving over 100mph,” the fact sheet added.

The cameras are also reportedly set up to target “high injury” areas, or 12% of the streets within the city that make up 68% of severe injuries or deaths — related to traffic collisions.

