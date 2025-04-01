Cory Booker Staffer Arrested For Gun Possession On Capitol Grounds As Senator Speaks For Over 21 Hours

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks at a rally in support of USAid on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on February 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. USAid employees and supporters protested against the Trump Administration’s sudden closure of USAid resulting in the canceling aid work, conflict prevention and foreign policy work around the world as well as potentially laying off thousands of employees. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:47 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

A lefty staffer working for Democrat New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has been arrested after carrying a gun without a license on U.S. Capitol grounds, at the same time as the senator was holding an over 21-hour “marathon” floor speech, according to AP News.

On Tuesday, the United States Capitol Police released a statement regarding the staffer’s arrest.

“Yesterday afternoon a Member of Congress led an IDed staff member around security screening at the Hart Senate Office Building. Later that evening, outside the Senate Galleries, the IDed staff member — who is a retired law enforcement officer — told our officers he was armed,” the rep said.

“The staff member, 59-year-old Kevin A. Batts of New Jersey, was arrested for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia,” the statement continued.

Booker (D-N.J.) spokesperson Jeff Giertz responded in a statement saying that: “Senator Booker’s office employs a retired Newark police detective as a New Jersey-based driver who often accompanies him to events. We are working to better understand the circumstances around this.”

In a 2022 Facebook reel, Booker had referred to the staffer as one of his “best” friends.

Additionally, in an Instagram post in 2016, the senator also reiterated that Batts had been a friend of his since at least 2006.

“Kevin Batts has been a friend and team member since 2006 when I became [Newark] mayor and even before. I deeply appreciate his steadfast friendship, incredible dedication to Newark and now his service to the state,” Booker posted on Instagram in January 2016.

“Kevin was raised in Columbus Homes projects in Newark, then spent 6 years in the United States army reserves [sic] and then joined the Newark Police Department and became a detective in 2004. In 2006, he joined my security detail as a member of Newark’s executive protection unit. In 2013 he joined my Senate staff. I am truly blessed by his friendship and loyal hard work.”

On Monday, Booker began his floor speech at 7:00 p.m., and he warned that he would be talking “as long as I am physically able.”

He is currently still speaking and it has been more than 21 hours.

“More than 21 hours later, the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, was plainly exhausted but still going. It was a remarkable show of stamina — among the longest in Senate history — as Democrats try to show their frustrated supporters that they are doing everything possible to contest Trump’s agenda,” AP News reported.

According to Senate statistics, Strom Thurmond of South Carolina set the record for the longest individual speech when he filibustered against the Civil Rights Act of 1957 for twenty-four hours and eighteen minutes. As of April 1st at 1:44 p.m. pacific standard time, Booker’s speech is the fourth longest in Senate history since, going over 21 hours.

