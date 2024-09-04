Calif. Minor Accused Of Shooting 49ers Rookie Ricky Pearsall Is Charged With Attempted Murder

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during mini camp on June 05, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:15 AM – Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The California teen accused of shooting San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in a robbery attempt over the weekend has been charged.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old, who remains unidentified, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and attempted robbery, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Additionally, Jenkins said the charges would be filed in juvenile court and that the suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

“No longer under California law can a district attorney choose to file those charges against a minor in adult court,” Jenkins said. “The only mechanism for that is to request a transfer hearing, which requires that a judge rule on the minor’s fitness to be transferred to adult court, which essentially means that the juvenile system would not be equipped to rehabilitate that minor. “

Police said Pearsall was walking to his car when the suspect noticed his “expensive watch,” San Francisco Police Sgt. Frank Harrell told the San Francisco Chronicle.

During the struggle, the suspect’s gun went off, with one bullet hitting Pearsall through the chest and another wounding the suspect’s arm.

After the altercation, the suspect was almost immediately arrested as he tried to flee the busy street on foot.

Officers aided Pearsall and the suspect before they were transported to a hospital for treatment. At the time the wide receiver was listed in “serious but stable condition.”

The Florida Gator wideout was released from the hospital Sunday, and his mother, Erin, shared that her son was “extremely lucky.”

“First and far [sic] most I want to thank God for protecting my baby boy,” his mother wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “He is extremely lucky, God shielded him. He was shot in the chest, and it exited out his back. Thanks be to God it missed his vital organs.”

As a result, Pearsall was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Monday.

The rookie will now be eligible for the team’s fifth game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6th.

In stunning fashion, Pearsall reported to the 49ers’ weight room on Monday, only two days after the life changing encounter.

General manager John Lynch of the 49ers expects Pearsall on the field in 2024, claiming it was “nothing short of miraculous” that he was doing as well as he was after the incident.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!