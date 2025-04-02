Calif. Man To Plead Guilty In Assassination Attempt Of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:40 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

A man from Simi Valley, California, is reportedly set to plead guilty in connection to the attempted murder of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

On Wednesday, Nicholas Roske’s lawyers announced his guilty plea in a letter to the judge.

When Roske was arrested in connection with the June 2022 murder attempt, he was 26-years-old.

“We write to inform the Court that Mr. Roske wishes to plead guilty to the one-count Indictment pending against him,” Roske’s public defenders, Andrew Szekely and Ellie Marranzini, wrote in the letter.

By pleading guilty, Roske will be admitting to flying from California to Washington Dulles International Airport on June 7th, 2022, and then taking a taxi to Kavanaugh’s Maryland residence. Roske, however, abandoned his plans upon arrival, according to transcripts, and he called his sister and 9-1-1 before authorities arrived on the site.

Authorities had announced that when they arrived, they found a revolver, crowbar, ammunition, zip ties, and other weapons — and Roske later informed police that he had showed up at Kavanaugh’s house with the intent to kill him.

According to the court documents, Roske told authorities at the time that he was suicidal and that he wanted to assassinate the conservative justice in order to “make the world a better place.”

The documents also note that he attempted to justify his desire to kill the justice as he was concerned that the high court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, in addition to the court’s forthcoming gun rights decision.

Roske’s trial was initially slated for June 9th, but in a petition on April 2nd, his attorneys asked that a hearing be held in Greenbelt, Maryland, early next week. The attorneys recommended that the guilty plea hearing be held on Monday, April 7th, according to Newsweek.

The offense’s maximum penalty, according to the petition, is “life imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, and lifetime supervised release.”

