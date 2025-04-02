MTG Slams ‘Selfish’ Rep. Anna Paulina Luna For Forcing Proxy Vote: ‘Congress Was Hijacked’

(L) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) speaks during a press conference. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)/ (R) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters while arriving at the Capitol Hill Club for a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:28 PM – Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) slammed Florida GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna on Tuesday following her collaboration with Democrats to force a vote on a measure allowing proxy voting for new parents in Congress.

Advertisement

Nine Republicans joined the Democrats, led by Luna (R-Fla.), in defying House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) leadership after he opposed bringing the proxy vote to the floor.

Luna’s discharge initiative also brought all other legislative voting to a halt, blocking critical planned GOP voting measures — which would have furthered President Donald Trump’s agenda by requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote, as well as limited the power of federal judges.

As a result, Johnson revealed that all votes were cancelled for the rest of the week.

“We’ll regroup and come back and we’ll have to do this again,” Johnson stated.

“I can’t believe that Congress was hijacked this week over Luna’s resolution to allow members to skip work and vote from home,” Greene (R-Ga.) wrote in an X post.

“We have critical bills to pass to prevent illegals from voting and to stop judges from vetoing President Trump’s agenda,” she continued. “It’s a shame that selfish politicians are putting themselves before the American people.”

“If you aren’t capable of doing the job your constituents sent you to do, then you should step aside and let someone else do it,” Greene added.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) also responded, calling Luna’s initiative flat out “unconstitutional.”

“Congress literally shut down for an entire week over a spat about whether new moms and dads serving in the House of Representatives should be allowed to stay home and vote. Imagine if we were this passionate about saving the country from fiscal ruin and perpetual war,” Massie wrote. “1. Proxy voting is unconstitutional. 2. It’s foolish to delay our agenda for an entire week while we control Congress and the presidency!”

Meanwhile, Luna stood by her decision, asserting: “If we don’t do the right thing now, it’ll never be done.”

“@SpeakerJohnson doesn’t need to pass a rule to bring the SAVE Act to the House floor. He could easily bring it anyway and Congress would vote to pass it TODAY. He could also just pass a clean rule, which was the original plan,” she began, referencing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act) which requires proof of citizenship to register in federal elections.

“My discharge petition, which supports new mothers, is entirely separate from the SAVE Act and should always have remained separate. Instead, HFC (House Freedom Caucus) and a few members (who have been Anti-Trump from the get go) chose to link the SAVE Act to my petition, attempting to frame me and undermine Trump’s agenda,” she continued.

“To be clear, these are political games with President Trump’s agenda. Why won’t Speaker Johnson bring the SAVE Act to the House floor now? Less than 72 hours ago they weren’t even considering the SAVE Act. That is a FACT. I would gladly vote to pass it immediately.”

Luna was able to garner the signatures of 218 lawmakers, including 11 Republicans, to successfully force the vote through the discharge petition process — which would have allowed female lawmakers who give birth, or those whose spouses give birth, to have another member vote on their behalf for 12 weeks.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!