OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Brooke Mallory

6:07 PM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

The release of the full set of documents that was promised to be revealed to the public on Thursday by Attorney General Pam Bondi has been “delayed” due to the last-minute discovery that the FBI is allegedly hiding thousands of documents relating to the infamous Epstein files.

“Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein,” Bondi wrote in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Bondi claims that she was only given 200 pages relating to the Epstein files, when she had asked for all of the investigation files. The U.S. AG had expected to receive every single document pertaining to the late pedophile sex trafficker, especially his client list.

Bondi first became suspicious after looking over the handed-over documents, noting that, after examining them, there was “nothing juicy” or of substance included in the papers — paraphrasing her comments.

“By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” Bondi stated.

On Thursday, Bondi also gave a select handful of right-wing influencers a binder, titled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

The contents of the binder, which were released to the public later in the day, largely featured redacted information that had already been released to the public prior.

The majority of online users were not happy with how the documents were released.

Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the chairwoman on the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, took to X to share her frustration.

She maintained that she, nor anyone else on her team, were made aware that Epstein documents were being released on Thursday.

One of the lead prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case was Maurene Comey, James Comey’s daughter.

Former FBI Director James Comey had previously launched a “honey pot” operation in order to infiltrate the 2016 Trump administration, according to recent reports.

A “honey pot operation” refers to a deceptive tactic, often used in espionage or cybersecurity, where an appealing target is set up to lure in a potential “adversary,” allowing operators to monitor their actions and gather more intelligence without revealing their surveillance. It is essentially a trap designed to attract and capture the target by making them believe they have found something valuable, like a “honey pot” attracting bees.

In most cases, intelligence agencies will hire extremely attractive women to immerse themselves in a certain environment of a target — in order to get close to the target and gain information on them.

She has also brought charges against Natalie Edwards, a whistleblower for the Treasury Department.

Ms. Comey was still one of the lead prosecutors in the case against Jeffrey Epstein before he allegedly killed himself in August 2019, while awaiting trial.

