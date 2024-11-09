Bill Maher Blasts Democrats After Trump Election Win, Urges Them To ‘Look In The Mirror’ 

Bill Maher attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:33 AM – Saturday, November 9, 2024

Bill Maher delivered a message to Democrats following their significant defeat to President-elect Donald Trump.

On Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian sharply advised Kamala Harris and her team to “look in the mirror.”

Maher, who once predicted that Harris would win the election, revealed that he “did not vote for the winner,” but accepted the election results.

“We had an election,” Maher said during his “Real Time” monologue on HBO Friday night. “I did not vote for the winner, we’ll see what the winners do now. They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do.”

Maher then directed his criticism at Kamala Harris and the Democrats, urging them to reassess their party and platform after suffering such a humiliating loss.

“My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror,” Maher said as the audience sat in stunned silence. “No? Well, maybe you should. Well, that’s my feeling. Losers look in the mirror.”

“For months Democrats have been saying, ‘How is this even close?’ and they’re right, it wasn’t,” Maher said of Trump’s historic election night victory.

“They could not conceive of a second Trump term, but they should’ve. When does America ever turn down second?” he said. “Look, this is just the facts. It’s just the facts. Trump won all the swings–all seven–and he ran the table.

“Trump won so big, today he called the secretary of state in Georgia and he asked him to lose him 11,000 votes,” Maher said to more laughter.

Maher recognized that Trump made significant gains across various voting demographics, particularly among Latinos, Asians, and Black men.

These increases contributed to nearly 9 million more votes compared to his 2016 performance.

“But, you know, he has an amazing coalition. He kept the old crowd that likes him, he got a lot of new voters. He got a lot of people who say they just want to see what he‘ll do. I call this the ‘get the cat high’ vote.”

