Biden, Trump Set To Meet In Oval Office On Wednesday 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
10:10 AM – Saturday, November 9, 2024
President Joe Biden has invited President-elect Donald Trump to meet with him at the White House on Wednesday.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday that Biden and Trump are set to meet at the oval office.
“At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday,” Jean-Pierre said.
Trump, who won the presidential election on November 5th by defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, will assume office on January 20th.
Biden had originally planned to seek reelection but withdrew from the race in July following a poor performance in a debate against Trump.
