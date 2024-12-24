Bill Clinton Discharged From Hospital 

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:35 AM – Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Former Democrat President Bill Clinton has been discharged from the hospital after a day stay, just in time to go home for Christmas.

On Tuesday, Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, stated that Clinton was discharged from a Washington, D.C., hospital after being treated for the flu.

Compared to younger individuals, and due to deteriorating immune systems, older adults are more susceptible to major complications from the flu, including pneumonia. In fact, people over 65 are more likely to experience major flu-related issues, so it is not abnormal to pay the hospital a visit if an older person is experiencing symptoms, according to WebMD.

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received,” Ureña said.

“He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all,” Ureña said.

Clinton was first hospitalized on Monday for testing and observation.

“President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Ureña wrote. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

