Big Lots To Reopen Over 100 Store Locations Following Bankruptcy Filing

OAN Staff James Meyers
11:36 AM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Big Lots, the U.S. discount retail chain specializing in the sale of closeout and overstock merchandise, has announced that they are reopening over 130 stores that shuttered last year following its bankruptcy filing.
The stores set to open back up in May will be in 14 different states, mostly in the south.
“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers.
Last September, the company filed for bankruptcy and closed around 1,000 stores — though it was later acquired by Gordon Brothers Retail Partners.
Variety Wholesalers currently operates close to 400 stores and brands, including Maxway, Big Lots, and Roses Discount Stores.
The new owners then began to reopen Big Lots stores at a number of locations in six states on April 10th, as part of the first wave of a four-phase process.
The company stated that the renewed stores will be in operation starting in May and June. Additionally, the chain has already reopened nine stores this month.
“The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive,” Seigies said in a statement.
“Big Lots operates in a very crowded and competitive market where other value players do a far better job of delivering on low prices and compelling bargains. It needs to step up its game if it is to succeed post-bankruptcy,” Neil Saunders managing director of GlobalData said.
The stores will reopen in two phases on May 1st and May 15th.
These states and cities include:
Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport
Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City
Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross
Indiana: Jasper
Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset
Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate
Mississippi: Southhaven
North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson
Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville
Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle
South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia
Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville
Virginia: Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown
West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton
