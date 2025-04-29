Big Lots To Reopen Over 100 Store Locations Following Bankruptcy Filing

The sign for Big Lots is displayed outside its store on September 09, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:36 AM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Big Lots, the U.S. discount retail chain specializing in the sale of closeout and overstock merchandise, has announced that they are reopening over 130 stores that shuttered last year following its bankruptcy filing.

The stores set to open back up in May will be in 14 different states, mostly in the south.

“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers.

Last September, the company filed for bankruptcy and closed around 1,000 stores — though it was later acquired by Gordon Brothers Retail Partners.

Variety Wholesalers currently operates close to 400 stores and brands, including Maxway, Big Lots, and Roses Discount Stores.

The new owners then began to reopen Big Lots stores at a number of locations in six states on April 10th, as part of the first wave of a four-phase process.

The company stated that the renewed stores will be in operation starting in May and June. Additionally, the chain has already reopened nine stores this month.

“The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive,” Seigies said in a statement. “Big Lots operates in a very crowded and competitive market where other value players do a far better job of delivering on low prices and compelling bargains. It needs to step up its game if it is to succeed post-bankruptcy,” Neil Saunders managing director of GlobalData said.

The stores will reopen in two phases on May 1st and May 15th.

These states and cities include:

Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport

Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City

Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross

Indiana: Jasper

Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset

Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate

Mississippi: Southhaven

North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson

Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville

Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle

South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia

Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville

Virginia: Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown

West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton

