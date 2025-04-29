GOP Senator Reintroduces ‘PELOSI Act’ Which Would Ban Congress From Trading Stocks: ‘It’s Time’

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, speaks during a press conference at Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on November 6, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:09 AM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

GOP Senator Josh Hawley recently introduced a bill proposing a ban on members of Congress from engaging in trading and owning stocks, naming it the Pelosi Act.

Hawley’s (R-Mo.) legislation, whose acronym stands for “Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act,” previously failed to pass under the Biden administration.

“Members of Congress should be fighting for the people they were elected to serve—not day trading at the expense of their constituents,” Hawley stated.

“Americans have seen politician after politician turn a profit using information not available to the general public. It’s time we ban all members of Congress from trading and holding stocks and restore Americans’ trust in our nation’s legislative body,” he continued.

If passed, the bill would provide a six-month grace period for Congressional figures who would face financial penalties, including surrendering profits, after the legislation goes into effect.

The bill also requires an audit by the Government Accountability Office within two years after it takes effect and submits the findings to congressional ethics committees for review.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump seemingly endorsed the bill, stating that he “absolutely” would sign off on legislation barring Congress from stock trading on Friday.

“Well, I watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information, and I would be okay with it. If they send that to me, I would do it,” President Trump stated.

Pelosi reportedly has a net worth of roughly $200 million despite having an annual salary of $223,000 according to Politifact.

Much of Pelosi’s wealth has been generated from stock trading, so much so that amateur traders are now mirroring her and her husband’s every move.

