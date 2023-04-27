Biden’s notes show that he had advance knowledge of reporter questions beforehand

A Los Angeles Times reporter submitted the question to the White House before the press conference. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 12:29 PM – Thursday, April 27, 2023

A discreet cheat sheet used by President Joe Biden during a press conference on Wednesday showed that the 80-year-old leader of the free world was warned ahead of time what specific questions would be asked of him from journalists.

The small pamphlet featured a photo of the reporter and an explanation of how to pronounce her last name. It directed the president to call on her first, as indicated by the scrawled “Question #1” at the top of the paper.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities, like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing, with alliance-based foreign policy?” asked Courtney Subramanian, a Los Angeles Times reporter.

The information was revealed at a press conference held in conjunction with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss the escalating nuclear threats from North Korea, as the two countries mark the alliance’s 70th anniversary. To indicate the order in which statements would be made at the conference, a second cheat sheet listed the names of additional Biden administration officials.

Rapid photojournalists had exposed Biden’s cheat sheet notes in the past, which fuels concerns about his mental capacity and ability to lead a nation.

In February, the president’s doctor said he was in good physical health, but he declined to answer questions from reporters regarding his mental capacity.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants,” the note read, which then immediately directed him to sit down, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

In July 2021, the POTUS accepted an embarrassing note from an aide, which was also captured by a photographer that said, “Sir, there is something on your chin.”

Even when it has put him at odds with official policy, Biden reportedly becomes very upset when aides interfere with his communications strategy. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the president abruptly called for President Vladimir Putin to be removed from office in March. White House officials were forced to retract their remarks.

