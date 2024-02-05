Biden Turns Down Super Bowl Interview, Trump Says He’d Be Happy To Replace Him

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:39 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

President Joe Biden has declined an invitation to be interviewed during the Super Bowl pregame show.

Advertisement

On Saturday, CBS News confirmed that Biden turned down the interview for the second year in a row, an opportunity that former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump seized during their re-election campaign years.

Biden also turned down an interview with Fox News last year, and Trump had previously declined to do an interview with NBC in 2018.

White House spokesman Ben LaBolt spoke to the press about the decision.

“We hope viewers enjoy watching what they tuned in for – the game,” LaBolt said.

Trump, on the other hand, posted on his social media platform Truth Social that he is offering to give CBS News an interview to air before Super Bowl LVIII.

“Crooked Joe Biden has just announced that he will not be doing the big Super Bowl Interview,” Trump wrote. “A great decision, he can’t put two sentences together. I WOULD BE HAPPY TO REPLACE HIM – would be “RATINGS GOLD!”

This year’s Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 11th, in Las Vegas. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!