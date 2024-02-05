2024 Grammys: Singer Montana Tucker Wears Dress With Ribbon Honoring Israeli Hostages

US singer Montana Tucker arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:30 PM – Monday, February 5, 2024

Montana Tucker, a singer and social media influencer, attended this year’s 2024 Grammy Awards wearing a dress with a yellow banner that resembled a ribbon to demonstrate her support for Israel in its efforts to free its hostages.

On Sunday at the 2024 Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the entertainer showed her support for Israel. She wore a banner across her dress embroidered with the words “Bring Them Home,” referring to the around 132 Israeli hostages still being held by the Islamic terrorist group Hamas. The rest have been freed or are back home again.

Tucker, 31, who visited Israel in December in order to bear witness after the horrific terror attack by Hamas on October 7th, 2023, wore a dress intended to draw attention to the Israelis who are still being held captive in Gaza as she walked the red carpet on Sunday.

Hamas is responsible for abducting around 253 hostages altogether and taking them to a number of different locations. 132 of them are still in Gaza, however, it is assumed by the IDF that many of them are now dead.

As one of several influential people to visit Israel in December 2023, Tucker is Jewish and the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. While in Israel, she organized a flash mob alongside a survivor of the 360-person massacre that occurred at the Supernova music festival in Israel.

Tucker also wore a silver Star of David necklace in addition to wearing a yellow ribbon tribute on her dress.

In December 2023, Tucker made a statement regarding her condolences to the Israelis who were affected by the war.

“For me, since October 7th, I’ve pretty much taken over my social media to post about what is going on. One year ago, I made a Holocaust educational docu-series called “How To Never Forget,” where I took my followers to Poland and I went to visit Auschwitz, where my grandparents are Holocaust survivors. And you know, that was a year ago, when Holocaust denial was still a thing, and people still deny the Holocaust; anti-Semitism was at an all-time high, even a year ago,” Tucker stated.

“And now, since October 7th, the denial that is still there is absolutely terrible and so upsetting. And no matter what I posted, I feel like there was still denial. And so I wanted to physically go to Israel and be there and show, you know, my millions of followers, ‘This is real. This just happened. This didn’t happen 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 100 years ago, this happened less than three months ago when I went and I tried to meet with as many survivors as I could meet with, as many families as I could meet with. For the second time I met with Hersh’s parents and they’re so incredible. And I met with hostages that were released, and I was sad to leave; I didn’t want to leave.I want to be in Israel as much as I can. Israel is the most amazing place in the world. And despite everything that is going on there right now, the people have so much love and hope in them and spirit in them. And I hope with my content, already I’ve seen people’s perspectives changing a little bit, and their eyes are being opened. And that’s all I could ask for.”

Additionally, the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., honored the victims in Israel during the Grammys, in which he answered a request from the American Jewish Committee’s CEO last week.

“Music must be our safe space. When that’s violated, it strikes at the very core of who we are,” Mason said from the stage at the awards ceremony.

He also listed a sequence of deathly attacks that previously took place at concerts or music festivals. Although he did not specifically mention Israel, Gaza, or Hamas in his remarks, the four-month conflict between Israel and Hamas was mentioned multiple times throughout the music awards ceremony.

“We felt that at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. We felt that at the Manchester Arena in England. We felt that at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. And, on October 7th, we felt that again, when we heard the tragic news from the Supernova Music Festival for Love, that over 360 music fans lost their lives and another 40 were kidnapped. That day and all the tragic days that have followed have been awful for the world to bear as we mourn the loss of all innocent lives,” Mason concluded.

