Biden: Trump’s Response To Verdict Is ‘Reckless, Dangerous’

A journalist shows a ‘The Wall Street Journal’ newspaper with the headline reading ‘Trump convicted’, outside the White House in Washington DC, United States, Friday 31 May 2024. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley and Sophia Flores

3:59 PM – Friday, May 31, 2024

President Joe Biden has criticized Donald Trump’s claims over his trial ahead of making a speech on the Middle East.

While speaking at the White House on Friday, Biden said that Trump’s claims that his hush money trial was rigged are “reckless” and “dangerous.”

Biden’s remark followed his emphasis that the jury had carefully considered five weeks of evidence before reaching their verdict, saying that’s how the American justice system works.

“And it’s reckless. It’s dangerous,” Biden said. “It’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years. And it literally is the cornerstone of America, our justice system. The justice system should be respected. And we should never allow anyone to tear it down.”

Biden said that the conviction shows the American people that no one is above the law.

When Biden finished giving his remarks and was walking away from the podium, he was asked by a reporter what his thoughts were on Trump referring to himself as a political prisoner.

“Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What’s your response to that, sir?” a reporter asked.

The Democrat paused in his steps and flashed what some are calling a “disturbing smile” before walking away.

