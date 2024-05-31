Inflation Concerns Outweigh Trump Indictments In Voter Priorities

OAN’s Alicia Summers

3:45 PM – Friday, May 31, 2024

Donald Trump seems to keep bouncing back after every effort to bring him down, the indictments, the conviction. Why is that? When you check the polls to see what issues matter most to voters, inflation tops the list.

They’re not worried about how Trump’s business records were labeled as much as they’re worried about their rent and mortgage, gas and groceries.

With that being said, let’s talk about the latest inflation numbers – the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE). It rose 0.2% in April and 2.75% from a year ago as expected.

To help us break down this latest report, David Stryzewski – CEO of Sound Planning Group joins Alicia Summers.

