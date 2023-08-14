Biden Slammed For Saying ‘No Comment’ About Hawaii Rising Death Toll

US President Joe Biden waves as he returns to a car after visiting the beach near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on August 13, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:01 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

President Joe Biden was criticized after responding “no comment” when asked about the deadly wildfires going on in Hawaii during a beach getaway.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Biden was seen seaside in Delaware reclining on a beach chair in the sun. On his way back to the White House, he was asked for his response regarding the tragedy going on in Hawaii to which he responded with “no comment.”

Later on Monday, the White House put out a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, taking note of the rising death toll in Maui and detailing government resources being offered to those affected.

“As residents of Hawai’i mourn the loss of life and devastation taking place across their beautiful home, we mourn with them. Like I’ve said, not only our prayers are with those impacted – but every asset we have will be available to them,” read the statement attributed to Biden.

The news of the 46th president lounging at the beach was first released on X by Justin Sink, a reporter.

A blaze of wildfires broke out in Maui last week and has caused roughly 100 deaths so far. This tragedy is considered the deadliest United States wildfire in more than a century.

Although the root cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Hawaiian Electric is the target of a class-action lawsuit brought by LippSmith LLP and other law firms. The lawsuit claimed that Hawaiian Electric’s downed power lines were to blame for the fire and that company managers “inexcusably kept their power lines energized” in spite of fire warnings.

Biden has received heavy criticism on X by notable online users over his response.

Editor Stephen Miller expressed his opinions on the platform.

“Just came back from a 14-day beach vacation. Spent 4 days in D.C., now is back on the beach and has no comment for wildfires that wiped out entire communities. Just incredible stuff,” Miller said.

Biden is reportedly scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Tuesday before later heading to Camp David on Thursday to visit with the presidents of South Korea and Japan. Following that trip, he plans to depart for Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he will stay until August 24th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts