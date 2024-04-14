Biden Says U.S. Will Not Participate In Counter-strike Against Iran, Meets With G7 Leaders To Discuss A Diplomatic Response

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Speaks On His “Build Back Better” Clean Energy Economic Plan WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JULY 14: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign’s ‘Build Back Better’ clean energy economic plan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:04 AM – Sunday, April 14, 2024

President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States will not be participating in a counter-strike against Iran.

According to a U.S. official, Biden told Netanyahu that he should view Saturday’s interceptions as a victory because Iran’s attacks had been mainly ineffective and showed Israel’s superior military capability.

The ability to avert extensive damage, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, is evidence of Israel’s “military superiority” and shows that Iran is not the “military power that they claim to be.”

According to another U.S. official, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested that Minister Yoav Gallant, his Israeli counterpart, inform the United States in advance of any possible counterattack by Israel.

Biden called a meeting with the other leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) on Sunday to talk about a “united diplomatic response,” with a focus on non-military measures that would reduce the likelihood of a larger conflict.

“I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks — sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” Biden said in a statement following his conversation with Netanyahu.

On Sunday, Gallant issued a warning, saying that the conflict with Iran is “not over yet.” Israel’s war cabinet meeting is anticipated to include a detailed discussion of the nation’s options for response.

Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, issued a dire warning, stating that a “new equation” had been created and that Tehran would react immediately if Israel retaliated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

