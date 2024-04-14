Anti-Israel Protester Makes First Court Appearance After Threatening To ‘Murder’ California Mayor, City Council

(Photo via; Bakersfield City)

4:50 PM – Sunday, April 14, 2024

An anti-Israel demonstrator in California broke down in tears as a judge arraigned her after reportedly threatening to kill public officials during a city council meeting.

On Friday afternoon, 28-year-old Riddhi Patel, a protester who made threats to “murder” council members of Bakersfield City on Wednesday appeared in court for the first time, where she was visibly upset throughout the arraignment.

After threatening to kill council members who were debating a resolution pertaining to a truce in Gaza on Wednesday, Patel was led out of the municipal council meeting. Patel entered a not guilty plea to every allegation.

Patel sobbed as she entered a not guilty plea to 18 felony counts. She had previously made remarks to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh (R-Calif.) and members of the city council about their support of metal detectors at city hall and their lack of support for a resolution against Israel’s Gaza cease-fire.

Patel was mandated to remain at least 500 yards away from city hall and be detained on a $1 million bail.

During Wednesday’s city council meeting’s public comment section, Patel was captured on video saying that she hoped the oppressed minority would execute local government officials, saying that “even Jesus Christ would kill them,” and threatening to go to their homes and kill them.

The protester then expressed hope that “the global south” will rise up and put an end to the tyranny of Palestinians and people wherever in the world, accusing the council members of being indifferent to it.

Later, Patel attacked the mayor and municipal council for allegedly trying to “criminalize” demonstrators by putting additional security measures like metal detectors in the building.

“I remind you that during these holidays that we practice, that other people in the global south practice, believe in violent revolution against their oppressors and I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you motherf ——,” Patel said.



Patel additionally said to council members, “In the last five years I’ve attended city council meetings there’s never been metal detectors, there’s never been more cops. The only reason you’re doing it is because people actually don’t care if you guys don’t like them and they’re actually resisting so you’re trying to criminalize them.”

She ended her remarks with a final comment: “We’ll see you at your house. We’ll murder you.”

As a result, Goh urged the police officers in attendance to lead Patel out of the premises.

“That was a threat, what you said at the end, so officers are going to escort you out and take care of that,” Goh stated.

Patel was arrested and charged with eight counts of threatening state authorities and 10 counts of making threats with intent to terrorize.

As a result, according to Kern County Superior Court records, Patel was charged with 18 felonies, several of them including threats against city council employees and with the goal to frighten them.

Patel is being held on a $1 million bond and her next court date is set for April 24th.

