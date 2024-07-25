Biden Says He’s Firm On ‘No Pardon For Hunter,’ But Skeptics Aren’t Buying It

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:13 PM – Thursday, July 25, 2024

The White House has doubled down and reiterated that President Joe Biden will “not” be pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, after he was found guilty of three federal firearm charges.

Advertisement

However, skeptics on the right and the left still aren’t convinced.

In all, Hunter Biden was found guilty of making a false statement during the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The first son previously lied in October 2018 after checking the “no” box on a federal firearm form that asked if he was a user or addicted to controlled substances.

Additionally, Hunter Biden’s long history of drug abuse has been widely known, as Hunter himself published a memoir in 2021 titled Beautiful Things in which he recounts his lengthy history of addiction.

During the trial, Hunter’s attorneys did not deny his history of substance abuse, but rather, opted to argue that on the day Hunter bought the firearm, he “did not consider himself” to be an active drug addict.

Last month in an interview with ABC News, President Biden claimed to have ruled out pardoning his son, saying that he would choose to accept the verdict of the case as he trusted the judicial system.

Although White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates re-confirmed on Tuesday that the president would not pardon Hunter, skepticism is beginning to mount now due to Biden recently dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“The president spoke to this in his ABC interview. His comments stand,” said Bates.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently spoke on a podcast and speculated what the odds were of President Biden pardoning his son now that he has opted out of the 2024 presidential race

“I’m going to place the odds that Joe Biden pardons Hunter Biden at 100%. Hunter Biden will get a pardon as a result of this decision,” said Cruz. “It will not happen till after Election Day. He’s not going to do it before Election Day. But he’s going to stick around. And after Election Day, I believe it is now 100% that Joe Biden will pardon Hunter,” he explained.

Hunter Biden is set to be sentenced in October on federal charges pertaining to the illegal firearm purchase.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!