Actor Gina Carano Happily ‘Moved To Tears’ After Judge Rejects Disney’s Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit

6:06 PM – Thursday, July 25, 2024

Gina Carano’s case against Lucasfilm, a division of The Walt Disney Company, is still pending today thanks to a U.S. district judge in California.

Disney had attempted to have the Elon Musk-funded lawsuit dismissed, but a federal judge in Los Angeles denied the motion.

Carano filed the claim after being fired from the Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian three years ago due to comments she made on social media.

Carano had compared the toxic U.S. political landscape to the Holocaust, and specifically how mainstream media, as well as Hollywood, villainizes conservatives and anyone who expresses views that counteract a left-wing, liberal narrative.

“Hollywood says they support female representation & equal rights. Why then were my male co-stars permitted to speak without harassment & re-education courses or termination, but I was not afforded the same right to exercise my freedom of speech,” Carano said in February.

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, who was appointed by Joe Biden, denied Disney’s motion that claimed it had the “right to dissociate its own artistic message from Carano’s outspoken ‘political beliefs.'”

“What happened to me was unacceptable, absurd and abusive, among other things. It should not have happened to me, and it should not happen to anyone else moving forward. Let it stop here,” Carano said on X (Twitter).

“After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name. I am so grateful for this opportunity,” she continued.

Attorneys that were hired by Elon Musk, through his social media platform X (Twitter), are defending Carano.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude & thank you to @ElonMusk & @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light,” Carano wrote.

Carano was fired from The Mandalorian cast in February 2021 after criticizing COVID-19 lockdowns and expressing that conservatives were being unfairly persecuted.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children,” Carano said on social media, referring to the hate perpetuated by pompous liberals towards conservatives.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” Carano added.

She later deleted the post, but it still went viral and made the rounds online.

Carano, a former MMA fighter whose Mandalorian character, Cara Dune, employed a combination of heavy weaponry and her own fists to defeat opponents, also faced backlash on social media for joking about fearful Americans who wore masks 24/7 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for discussing alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Rich Schoenstein, a partner and trial attorney with law firm Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, chimed in and expressed his thoughts on the matter.

“It seems apparent that her termination resulted from her social media posts, and she is likely to be able to prove that at trial,” Schoenstein said.

“The bigger question is whether the trial court’s decision on the law will survive on appeal, as this raises a fundamental issue about the rights of employees to make public statements that might not align with the positions of their employers,” he added.

