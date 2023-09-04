Biden Says He Went To His Beach House In Delaware Because He Can’t Go ‘Home Home’

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

11:59 AM – Monday, September 4, 2023

President Joe Biden told the press that he was not on “vacation” when he went to his Delaware beach house.

Over the weekend, the 46th president was seen in his house at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he told reporters he was not there on “vacation” but because he cannot go “home, home.”

“The reason I’m here today, just for one day — I know people [say] I’m on vacation, I’m not,” Biden told reporters. “I have no home to go to. The Secret Service has torn my house up in a good way to make it secure.”

The beach visit came after he went to Florida on Saturday, after Hurricane Idalia hit the state.

“I have no place to go when I come to Delaware except here right now,” he said.

A reporter asked him, “Are you homeless?”

“Oh I’m not homeless, I just have one home,” Biden replied. “I’m down here for the day because I can’t go home, home.”

Biden’s interaction with reporters occurred as he was leaving Saint Edmond Roman Catholic Church after Mass.

The president has stated that his Wilmington home has been undergoing repairs since April, including the installation of bullet-proof glass.

Biden left Delaware early on Labor Day to speak at a gathering in Philadelphia for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

The Democrat official is frequently “criticized” by the Republican National Committee for leaving the White House on weekends. Biden and his family spent a week on vacation in Nevada’s Lake Tahoe region two weeks ago.

