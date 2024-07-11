Biden Introduces Ukraine’s Zelensky As ‘President Putin’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks alongside US President Joe Biden during a Ukraine Compact initiative on the sidelines of the NATO Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

3:58 PM – Thursday, July 11, 2024

President Joe Biden accidentally introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin.”

Biden made the embarrassing verbal stumble while he was introducing Zelensky at the NATO summit on Thursday.

“And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination,” Biden said. “Ladies and gentlemen — President Putin. President Putin.”

Soon after, the president caught himself, realizing what he had done. He blamed the flub on being “so focused on beating” the Russian president.

The mistake is unlikely to go unnoticed as it comes following a slew of calls from Democrat officials, aides, and Biden’s own celebrity spokespersons, like actor George Clooney, urging that he end his 2024 re-election campaign.

