Biden Camp: Trump Has All But Locked Up GOP Nomination

Joe Biden in New Castle Airport on January 19, 2021, in New Castle, Delaware, before departing for Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

OAN’s Katie Smith

1:40 PM – Wednesday, January 24, 2024

After Donald Trump’s historic win in New Hampshire, the Biden campaign released a statement acknowledging the inevitable trajectory of the 2024 election.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Joe Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination.

The statement goes on to use divisive language asserting that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is anti-freedom with an extreme agenda.

Rodriguez claimed that Biden is looking to grow the middle class, strengthen democracy and protect Americans rights.

Despite historically low job approval ratings, she seems confident in Biden’s ability to beat Trump at the ballot box in November.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!