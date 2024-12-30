Biden Announces That Ukraine Will Receive Another $2.5B In ‘Security Assistance’ Before Trump Returns To White House

US President Joe Biden exits Holy Cross Catholic Church after attending mass in Christiansted, St. Croix, on the US Virgin Islands, on December 28, 2024 during a week-long vacation on the island. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:21 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

The United States will provide Ukraine with another $2.5 billion in defense aid, according to President Joe Biden’s announcement on Monday.

Biden claimed that this “immediate influx of capabilities” will help the country as the Ukraine-Russia war rages on.

Biden said that the “security assistance” will consist of a $1.22 billion package approved by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, as well as a $1.25 billion “drawdown package” for Ukraine’s military.

He also claimed that the government has now utilized all of the money that Congress allotted for that program.



“This support is crucial to stabilizing the front lines — every additional supply from our partners means more saved lives of our soldier,” he said on Sunday. “We are also working to ensure that other partners maintain their support at the necessary level.”

In addition to “longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery and other critical weapons systems,” Biden emphasized that the most recent support would aid the Ukrainian military in its ongoing frontline operations.

Thousands of rockets, hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, and hundreds of armored vehicles will be sent to Ukraine by the U.S. Department of Defense, Biden continued, “which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter.”

“Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression. Since Russia launched its further assault against Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the Ukrainian people, and it has been a top priority of mine to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail. Today’s announcement—which includes an additional $1.25 billion drawdown package for the Ukrainian military and a $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package—builds on this effort and will provide Ukraine with both an immediate influx of capabilities that it continues to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems. As I committed earlier this year, the Department of Defense has now allocated all remaining USAI funds appropriated by Congress in the supplemental that I signed in April, and my Administration is fully utilizing the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of U.S. equipment for Ukraine. I’ve directed my Administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible—including drawing down older U.S. equipment for Ukraine, rapidly delivering it to the battlefield, and then revitalizing the U.S. defense industrial base to modernize and replenish our stockpiles with new weapons. The Department of Defense is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles which will strengthen Ukraine’s hand as it heads into the winter. At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office,” Biden’s statement concluded.

