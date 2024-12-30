5 People Charged In Connection To Liam Payne’s Death 

Singer Liam Payne attends the “Hits 1 In Hollywood” On SiriusXM Hits 1 Channel at The SiriusXM Studios In Los Angeles on May 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:44 PM – Monday, December 30, 2024

Five people have been charged in connection to the death of former One Direction popstar Liam Payne.

On Monday, Argentina’s prosecutor’s office said in a statement that multiple people have reportedly been charged in his death.

According to reports, Payne’s friend Roger Nores is among those facing manslaughter charges, along with Esteban Grassi, a receptionist at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, and the hotel’s head of security Gilda Martin.

Hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and local waiter Braian Paiz have also been charged with supplying Payne with cocaine during his stay, and the judge has ordered them to be jailed ahead of their trial. They could face up to 15 years in prison, Reuters reported.

On October 16th, Payne died after falling off a third story balcony at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires Argentina.

Security Minister of Buenos Aires municipality, Pablo Policicchio, said that authorities had gotten a call from the hotel about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

When they arrived, they found his body laying in the hotel courtyard.

According to ABC News, Payne had multiple illicit substances in his body prior to his death, including “pink cocaine,” which is a recreational drug that is typically a mix of several drugs, including methamphetamines, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack.

Sources who reached out to the press also claimed that an aluminum pipe, used for smoking drugs, was found in his hotel room.

Police arrested three individuals in connection with Payne’s death, alleging they provided the narcotics to the singer.

