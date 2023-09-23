Biden Admin. Offers Temporary Protection For Afghan Refugees

(Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:47 AM – Saturday, September 23, 2023

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that they will be extending deportation protection for Afghan nationals.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the DHS announced it will be extending and designating Afghanistan for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This allows refugees who have arrived in the United States in the last year deportation protection and work permits due to the conditions in Afghanistan.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that the announcement allows them to provide safety to Afghan nationals.

“Today’s announcement to extend and redesignate TPS for Afghanistan allows us to continue to offer safety and protection to Afghan nationals who are unable to return to their country,” Mayorkas said. “DHS will continue to support Afghan nationals through this temporary form of humanitarian relief.”

The decision comes amid military violence in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has regained control. The designation is usually based on conditions in the selected country and is based on one of three criteria, armed continuous war, environmental disasters, or “extraordinary and temporary conditions.”

Reportedly, extending TPS means that the estimated 3,100 people who have already been protected by past designations would get further benefits until May 2025. New refugees who arrived between March 2022 and Wednesday are eligible for the reclassification.

The DHS has also reported that they expect around 14,600 more Afghans refugees will be admitted to the program.

According to reports, many have raised concerns about the decision and have stated that the TPS authority has been abused and has drifted away from its initial intent and is now “anything but temporary.”

Director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation Lora Ries spoke to the press about how it is time for Congress to take back its authority.

“And all receive what they really want – work authorization,” she said. “It’s past time for Congress to take back its authority to determine who is authorized to work & narrow parole and TPS statutory text to align with Congress’ original intent.”

The move comes a day after the Biden Administration announced that they will be giving nearly half a million Venezuelans temporary residence and work permits.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts