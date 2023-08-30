Biden Admin. Announces Additional $250M Aid Package To Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier waves Ukrainian national flag while standing on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on April 8, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:26 AM – Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that they will be sending another $250 million aid package to Ukraine containing additional weapons and ammunition support.

The weapons included are AIM-9M missiles for air defense, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, and munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), according to the State Department.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

The U.S. should have run out of funding for the year to provide additional aid to Ukraine, but it was discovered that the Pentagon allegedly overvalued the equipment they had sent prior, allowing an additional $6.2 billion in funding, defense officials claimed.

The latest aid package will come from existing stockpiles, meaning it should arrive sooner than normal aid packages.

Congress has approved $113 billion so far in both military and humanitarian aid to the Eastern European nation since they were invaded by Russia in February 2022, according to the Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General.

In July, the Defense Department also announced that the agency has sent $43 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war initally began.

