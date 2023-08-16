Berlin’s Swimming World Cup To Debut ‘Open Category’ Races For Transgender Swimmers

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas of Penn University competes in the 100-yard freestyle swimming race at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on February 19, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:25 AM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany, will be the first event to create an “open category,” allowing transgender swimmers to compete.

World Aquatics announced on Wednesday that an “open category” would be making its debut.

Representatives stated that the organization’s persistent dedication to inclusivity is demonstrated by this project, which welcomes swimmers of all sexes and gender identities.

The organization claimed that the open category would be for swimmers whose gender identity is different from their biological sex.

The decision came about when the governing body previously prohibited transgender athletes from competing in major competitions, like the Olympics and world championships, but it declared when it first adopted its “gender inclusion policy” last year that it was committed to creating an open category for all swimmers.

“To be eligible, swimmers need an affiliation with a national federation and will be given the flexibility to participate individually, for their club, team or as national federation members,” they added.

The event will feature a 50-meter and a 100-meter race and participants will compete in timed trials.

The debut is set for October 6th through October 8th and entry requirements will reportedly be announced at a later date.

Kai Morgenroth, the German Swimming Federation’s vice president, added that the hosts were “proud” to hold an event where swimmers can “compete without barriers.”

“Berlin is Germany’s hub for diversity and inclusion and therefore the perfect location for such a progressive project,” Morgenroth said.

