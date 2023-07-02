Baltimore block party shooting: 2 deaths, at least 28 injured

Residents walk through the site of a mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood on July 2, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. At least two people were killed and 28 others were wounded during the shooting at a block party on Saturday night. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Sunday, July 2, 2023

A shooting occurred early on Sunday morning during a block party in Baltimore, killing at least two people and injuring more than two dozen others.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley stated that an 18-year-old unnamed woman was discovered dead at the location, as well as a 20-year-old unnamed man. Three others are also critically injured, according to the report.

Neither deceased victims have been identified yet.

Other block party guests were escorted to hospitals by first responders, while up to 20 injured people arrived at local hospitals with their own vehicles.

At a news conference, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott referred to the shooting as a “reckless, cowardly act.”

“This morning, all of Baltimore is grieving,” he said.

Commissioner Worley confirmed during a news conference that, on top of the two deaths, at least 28 people were injured in the shooting, which occurred just after 12:30 a.m. in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of South Baltimore.

He also stated that at least four patients were being treated in the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department, which the hospital confirmed.

Although no suspect has been apprehended, authorities are currently reviewing footage from the site and speaking with witnesses to try to identify the culprit or killers.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

Scott asserted that if anyone had more knowledge of the situation or the culprit, they should come forward in order to help detectives and bring justice to the victims’ families.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

