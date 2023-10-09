At Least 9 American Deaths Reported In Hamas’ Strikes On Israel

(Photo by ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

11:45 AM – Monday, October 9, 2023

The State Department announced that at least nine Americans have been killed in Hamas’ terrorist strikes on Israel.

Israeli media has also reported over 800 Israeli’s have died since the attacks began on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health claimed over 550 people have died in the Gaza Strip.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine U.S. citizens,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Israel told Fox News. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected.

Additionally, In an interview on MSNBC, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted that there are also “reports of Americans who are unaccounted for.”

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners and the local authorities,” the spokesperson continued. “We are in touch with the families and providing all appropriate consular assistance.” “We continue to work to confirm that number and to try to locate those who are missing,” he added. “We don’t have solid information about either the number or where they might be.”

Furthermore, casualties have continued to rise as the war rages on.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Sunday and called up 300,000 reservists in preparing for a ground assault in Gaza.

Netanyahu English Translation: “I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Maloney and British Prime Minister Rishi Sonak. All of them expressed unqualified support for Israel’s right to defend itself as necessary.”

Israeli military officials have also stated that they will “kill every terrorist in Israel.”

The country has claimed they will not be conducting hostage negotiations while their “military operation is still continuing.” Israel military forces recaptured areas near the Gaza Strip that were overrun by Hamas over the weekend, according to Reuters reports.

