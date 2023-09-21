At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Injured In Charter Bus Crash Carrying Students

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:22 PM – Thursday, September 21, 2023

A bus carrying students from a Long Island, New York, high school crashed and overturned, causing the death of at least one person and injuring dozens.

On Thursday, a charter bus that was taking students from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, overturned. One person has been confirmed dead and dozens of others were injured, including five students who are in critical condition, according to reports.

Reportedly, the bus, which was carrying around 30 passengers, crashed in Orange County, New York, at around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 84.

Although the severity and the specific number of the injuries is still unclear, there is reportedly “at least five teens” in critical condition.

Even though the identity of the now-deceased rider has not been released, it is reported to have been an adult.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the New York State Police said that the westbound road at Exit 15, near the town of Wawayanda, was closed for an accident investigation.

Video footage of the aftermath shows that the bus likely rolled down part of a slope before tipping on its side.

Governor Kathy Hochul (D- N.Y.) stated that she has sent in the Division of Homeland Security to help assist local authorities with the investigation.

“I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality… We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” Hochul said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is still unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

