Argentina’s Milei To Meet With Meta, Apple, Google CEOs During U.S. Trip

12:44 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Argentina’s President Javier Milei is set to meet with the CEOS of Apple, Meta and Google during his trip to the United States.

According to an announcement made by Milei’s spokesman Manuel Adorni, the president was set to depart from Argentina on Monday and is scheduled to meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he is expected to meet with Stanford President Richard Saller and Hoover Institution Director Condolezza Rice following a 45-minute speech at the limited government think tank at Stanford University.

Later on Wednesday, Milei is scheduled to attend a number of events where he will meet with executives from Alphabet and Google, Apple, and Sundar Pichai, as well as over 30 entrepreneurs involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

On Thursday, he has meetings with more AI entrepreneurs and the Pacific Summit planned, followed by an evening meeting with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

After making a stopover in El Salvador to attend President Nayib Bukele’s inauguration for a second term, who won a landslide re-election in February, the president is scheduled to depart back to Argentina on Friday evening.

This comes after Milei met up with Elon Musk in Texas in April. The pair caught up on a range of subjects, including the need to increase the world’s declining birth rates, pursue technological advancement, and need to protect “liberty.”

