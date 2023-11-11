Apple To Pay $25 Million In Discrimination Settlement 

The National Association Of The Deaf’s Breakthrough Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Tim Cook attends The National Association Of The Deaf’s Breakthrough Awards at Audrey Irmas Pavillion on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:31 PM – Saturday, November 11, 2023

Apple is set to pay $25 million in a settlement brought by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) that claimed that the corporation improperly preferred hiring immigrants over American citizens or green card holders, according to media reports.

The permanent labor certification (PERM) program requires businesses to prioritize and hire permanent residents.

Companies like Apple can prioritize employing immigrants only after completing a certification procedure with the Department of Labor and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that demonstrate there aren’t enough U.S. workers available.

According to the DOJ, Apple did not post PERM-eligible job openings on its website as it does for other positions. For the roles in question, Apple also needed paper applications via mail.

“These less effective recruitment procedures nearly always resulted in few or no applications to PERM positions from applicants whose permission to work does not expire,” the DOJ said about its claim.

The agreement stated that Apple argued against the accusation and claimed that it was following the required Department of Labor laws. According to the agreement, Apple also contends that any failures were the product of unintentional errors rather than discrimination.

Apple agreed to a plan of correction that involves developing a formal PERM recruitment policy and reporting PERM hiring and applicants to the DOJ twice a year.

Apple is compelled to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and $18.25 million to an undefined number of affected employees, as well as to change its recruiting practices to comply with PERM rules.

