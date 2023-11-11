Abe Hamadeh Files 2nd Concurrent Lawsuit To Have 2022 Election Redone In Arizona

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

2:12 PM – Saturday, November 11, 2023

Abe Hamadeh has filed a second lawsuit in response to his loss in the Arizona Attorney General election last year.

The action, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, claims that Election Day tabulation errors at polling centers around Maricopa County disenfranchised enough voters to affect the outcomes of various contests, including Hamadeh’s (R-Ariz.) 280-vote loss to Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes.

An independent review led by retired Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor discovered that certain printers “could not maintain the heat required to consistently print ballots dark enough to be read by the on-site tabulators.”

However, local election officials stated that no one was denied the right to vote since impacted individuals were able to cast their ballots in a safe box. The ballots were eventually counted at the county elections office.

According to Hamadeh’s new lawsuit, which was filed in collaboration with a group called AZ Voters Rights, up to 20% of potential voters were unable to cast ballots owing to Election Day printer problems.

Hamadeh’s attorney, Ryan Heath, includes testimony from four voters who say they were disenfranchised.

Three of those voters stated that due to printer troubles, voting stations within a reasonable distance of their homes had extremely long queues. One of those voters said that she was unable to wait in large queues due to health difficulties.

According to the lawsuit, a fourth voter cast his ballot in the county’s secure box but did not believe his vote was counted.

Heath requested that the court rule that Maricopa County failed to properly test its voting technology before the election and that the election be redone.

The new lawsuit is the latest in a long line of efforts to re-run Arizona’s 2022 elections.

However, none of the lawsuits, including those filed by Hamadeh, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and Heath, have been successful.

