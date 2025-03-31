Anna Paulina Luna Announces That She Is Leaving House Freedom Caucus: ‘Respect Was Shattered’

U.S. Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) (C) and Jared Moskowitz (R-FL) depart following a series of votes at the Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:47 PM – Monday, March 31, 2025

In the midst of her conflict with “hard-line” Republicans and other GOP leadership over her support for proxy voting for new parents, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) announced on Monday that she is stepping down from the House Freedom Caucus.

As some conservatives attempted to block her attempt to schedule a vote on parental proxy voting last week, Luna wrote in a letter to Freedom Caucus members that the “respect” among lawmakers in the caucus had been “shattered.”

According to Luna, members of the Freedom Caucus threatened to “halt floor proceedings indefinitely” unless Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) changed House rules to prevent her push.

“With a heavy heart, I am resigning from the Freedom Caucus,” Luna stated in a letter, obtained by The Hill. “I cannot remain part of a caucus where a select few operate outside its guidelines, misuse its name, broker backroom deals that undermine its core values and where the lines of compromise and transaction are blurred, disparage me to the press, and encourage misrepresentation of me to the American people.”

Nevertheless, her statement was not shocking to many, since Luna hinted last week that she would most likely leave the group due to her disagreements with many of its members. However, the letter sent on Monday formalizes that action and represents the most recent development in the conflict over parental proxy voting.

For Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s (D-Colo.) proposal, Luna successfully completed a discharge petition, allowing lawmakers whose spouses give birth or members who give birth to choose another member to vote for them for a period of 12 weeks.

While Luna gave birth to a son in August 2023 while working in Congress, Pettersen gave birth to a son in January and has since taken the infant to high-profile votes in the Capitol.

Despite resistance from the leadership, Luna managed to get 218 signatures on the petition, including 11 from fellow Republicans — which was sufficient to move the proposal to the floor. Top lawmakers argue that proxy voting is unconstitutional, and Johnson has since been looking for ways to prevent the resolution from ever making it to the floor, according to the Hill.

Adding language to “turn off” the privilege that would compel leadership to take up the proxy voting legislation is one suggestion that has been suggested.

This would most likely entail that it is included in an unrelated procedural resolution. If that route is taken, Luna and the other signatories to her discharge petition would need to stick together and overcome the procedural obstacle — either by voting it down or trying to compel the vote in some other way.

To examine the week’s bills, the House Rules Committee was supposed to convene on Monday afternoon.

Luna accused hard-line Republicans of “threaten[ing] the Speaker, voting to halt floor proceedings indefinitely—regardless of the legislation at stake, including President Trump’s agenda—unless he altered the rules to block my discharge petition” in her letter.

The three members of the House Rules Committee, who are members of the Freedom Caucus, Reps. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas), were accused by Luna of attempting to “change our rules of governance by trying my petition to a rule that would kill it and attaching it to the SAVE Act.”

Voter registration would demand proof of citizenship under the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. This week, the House floor is expected to vote on the legislation.

“The intent was clear: to misrepresent me and the members supporting this pro-life, pro-family initiative—one of the most significant in congressional history—as obstructing the President and opposing election integrity,” Luna wrote. “This tactic was not just a betrayal of trust; it was a descent into the very behavior we have long condemned—a practice that we, as a group, have repeatedly criticized leadership for allowing.”

“To those involved, I ask: Why?” Luna added. “Why abandon the principles we’ve championed and resort to such conduct? The irony in all of this is that I Have never voted by proxy, yet one of our own on the Rules Committee that is so adamantly opposed has done so over 30 times.” “To those involved, I ask: Why?” she continued. “Why abandon the principles we’ve championed and resort to such conduct? The irony in all of this is that I Have never voted by proxy, yet one of our own on the Rules Committee that is so adamantly opposed has done so over 30 times.” “The intent is clear: to misrepresent me and supporters of this pro-life, pro-family initiative—one of the most significant in congressional history—as obstructing the President’s agenda and opposing election integrity,” Luna wrote. “This is a disgraceful betrayal, a return to the manipulative tactics we have condemned, and the 119th Congress aimed to leave behind.” “I cannot remain in a group that would smear me as being against election integrity and extort the Speaker to derail a just cause,” she later added. “This undermines our integrity and the future of this body. Supporting female representation and new families is not a fringe issue—it is a cornerstone of a vibrant, representative Congress.”

