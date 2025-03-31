Musk: Upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Is A Vote For ‘Which Party Controls’ The House

(L) Elon Musk speaks during a town hall meeting at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (R) Campaign signs for Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Special Government Employee (SGE) Elon Musk declared on Sunday that Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election could have a major effect on humanity’s “entire destiny.”

At an event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Musk made the remarks while urging voters to turn out and support conservative judicial candidate Brad Schimel.

The competing left-wing judge in the election, Judge Susan Crawford, was endorsed by former Democrat President Barack Obama last week.

She has also been funded by left-wing megadonors like George Soros. Crawford previously sentenced a child rapist to only four years in prison after he repeatedly assaulted a five-year-old girl.

Crawford, a judge on the Dane County Circuit Court, was questioned prior by a moderator regarding the contentious child sexual assault case she ruled on — during a debate segment where candidates were asked about the multi-million dollar advertisements they had broadcast disparaging each other’s judicial records.

Moderator to Crawford: “In 2020, you did sentence a child sex offender to four years in prison after prosecutors requested 10. Do you regret that sentence?” Crawford: “I don’t regret that sentence, because I followed the law in that case, as I always do,” Crawford responded. “I applied the law, which says that judges have to consider every relevant factor in sentencing, you have to consider both the aggravating and mitigating factors, and the Supreme Court has said you have to order the minimum amount of prison time you believe is necessary to protect the public. That’s what I did in that case and every other case.”

Additionally, Trump made remarks about Crawford in a post on Truth Social last Sunday.

“In the Great State of Wisconsin, a Radical Left Democrat, one who is insistent on bringing hardened CRIMINALS, that we removed to far away places, back into our Country, allowing men into women’s sports, Open Borders, and more, is running against a strong, Common Sense Republican, JUST CALL HIM BRAD, for the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Trump wrote.

The election will determine the ideological leaning of the court, which is currently 4-3, in favor of the liberal wing of judges.

“What’s happening on Tuesday is a vote for which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. That is why it is so significant. And whichever party controls the House, to a significant degree controls the country, which then steers the course of Western Civilization,” Musk stated on Sunday, noting that he thought the “entire destiny of humanity” could be affected by the election.

If Crawford prevails on Tuesday, political analysts have argued that Democrats will try to remove two Republican seats and persuade the Supreme Court to impose redistricting that is more in their party’s favor.

Musk argued further that a Republican loss in the House would significantly impede the GOP administration’s efforts to overhaul the government. Additionally, conservative pundits have warned that her election to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court would undoubtedly lead to more unfavorable rulings in general — in relation to Trump administration policies.

According to Musk, the odds still seem “stacked” against Schimel at the moment, who announced to a roaring audience, while wearing a “cheesehead” hat, that conservatives would need to stand together now — more than ever.

“The single biggest challenge, I think, is actually just making people aware that there is this very important election. And its both very important election for Judge Schimel as well as deciding on adding voter ID to the Wisconsin constitution, which is very, very important,” Musk continued.

Additionally, Musk announced that his PAC’s giveaway winners, Nicholas Jacobs and Ekaterina Diestler, both residents of Wisconsin, would receive $1 million for signing a petition to prevent activists from serving as judges.

Soon after, Josh Kaul, the Democrat state attorney general (AG), filed a case to stop the payouts — but the Supreme Court on Sunday declined to rule.

During the rally, Musk also revealed a new project that will pay $20 for each photo of a Wisconsin citizen holding a thumbs up and an image of Judge Schimel.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Republican Senator Ron Johnson joined Musk at the event.

“We need to return our Supreme Court to one that has justices and judges. And by that I mean people who will apply the law, not alter it,” Johnson said. “We’re not looking for super legislators.”

According to Johnson, many have begun to worry that Crawford could vote to redistrict Republican congressional districts and repeal Act 10, a Republican-backed law that drastically changed government labor unions.

The election, which pits Musk, whose “America” PAC has been particularly engaged in the race, against left-wing megadonors like Soros and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker — has reportedly received a record-breaking $90 million.

When Democrats initially took over the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, the expenditure amount shattered the previous record for the most costly state judicial contest.

