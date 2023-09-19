Amazon To Hire 250,000 New Workers For Holiday Shopping Season

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

5:10 PM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Amazon announced on Tuesday that they will be handling the upcoming holiday shopping season by offering an additional 250,000 open jobs and investing $1.3 billion for increasing its wages.

The average pay will be around $20.50 per hour and certain locations will be offering up to $28 per hour. The new positions announced by Amazon include full-time, part-time, seasonal fulfillment center roles, and transportation roles.

“Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations. “A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years, likely more, including our annual wage investments, and that’s on top of offerings like prepaid college tuition with Career Choice and healthcare benefits from day one.”

Amazon recently posted its largest employment decline ever after overstaffing its warehouses to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. The online shopping company made a record 27,000 layoffs in its tech and corporate sectors earlier this year.

With the new hires, Amazon will have grown its staff by over 800,000 over the past five years.

However, at the end of June of this year, Amazon’s global employment was down 1.46 million people, which is a 4% decrease from last year.

