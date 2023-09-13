‘Alien Corpse’ Shown By Researcher At UFO Hearing In Mexican Congress

(Photo credit by ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:58 AM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jaime Maussan, a journalist and researcher, organized an official event in Mexico City to reveal two alleged alien corpses.

On Tuesday, at the country’s first public congressional session on unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP), or UFOs, a researcher on the topic presented the remains of an alleged “non-human alien” to lawmakers in Mexico.

“They are non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution,” Maussan testified under oath.

Maussan presented two boxes, which he said contained the small, stuffed bodies of extraterrestrials discovered in Peru in 2017.

According to him, carbon-14 dating performed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico revealed the remains were around 700 to 1,800 years old. Each of the bodies has enlarged heads and just three fingers on each hand.

Reportedly, the researcher stated that the purported bodies were found fossilized in mines in Cusco, Peru, in a layer of diatomaceous earth, or ancient phytoplankton algae.

“These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom mines, and were later fossilized,” he said. “Whether they are aliens or not, we don’t know, but they were intelligent, and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.… We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality.”

According to Maussan, Mexican scientists discovered that more than 30% of the DNA in the specimens was “unknown.” One specimen was found to have what seemed to be eggs or ovaries within, while another had uncommon metal implants such as Osmium.

The journalist was joined by a former United States Navy pilot, Ryan Graves, who recently made a similar case to U.S. politicians in Washington.

“We believe that UAP represents an urgent priority for both aerospace safety and scientific inquiry,” Graves said. “Our focus is on improving public education of UAP, breaking stigma and working towards better transparency and disclosure.”

Graves and David Grusch, a former military intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower who accused the U.S. executive branch of keeping Congress and the American people in the dark regarding UAPs, addressed the sightings to members of the U.S. House of Representatives in July.

Grush reportedly told the House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee that he’d learned of “a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program” during his work examining classified U.S. programs.

As of May 2023, the U.S. Department of Defense’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, had reportedly investigated approximately 800 claims of UAP.

Mexican Lawmaker Sergio Gutierrez concluded the hearing by stating that they plan to continue investigating the case.

“We are left with thoughts, with concerns, and with the plan to continue talking about this,” Gutierrez said. “Let’s hope that this is the first of several events and that there will be discussions within the Legislative on the need or not to make proposals to modify the laws.”

The hearing was held to discuss language on UAP in the Aerial Space Protection Law, which, if passed, it would make Mexico the first country to legally acknowledge the presence of alien life on Earth.

