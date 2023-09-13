Alex Rodriguez Informed On PED Users, Lied To Yankees: New Documents Revealed

Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees swings at the pitch against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays on July 21, 2007 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

6:18 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A new report revealed former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez informed on other fellow Major League Baseball (MLB) players back in 2014 in a performance enhancing drugs (PED) doping scandal.

According to documents obtained by ESPN, Rodriguez revealed to federal agents in 2014 he was told by Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch that Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun and one other All-Star player were other performance-enhancing drug clients.

However, the third All-Star player never tested positive for PEDs and was not listed in the story.

The names were given by Rodriguez, when he met with two assistant United States Department of Justice Attorneys and seven Drug Enforcement Administration agents on January 29th, 2014.

The meeting with the attorneys came multiple weeks after he received a 211-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy, which resulted in an ban for the entire 2014 season.

After telling the names to the agents he was granted “Queen for a Day” status by prosecutors, which gave him the right to share the details without the repercussions of being legally prosecuted.

The former third baseman admitted in the meeting in 2014 to using PEDs he bought from Bosch, according to the new documents.

Per the report, Rodriguez paid an estimated $12,000 per month to Bosch for “doping protocols fueled by testosterone creams, red, gummy-like lozenges containing testosterone and human growth hormone,” from 2010-2012.

Additionally, Rodriguez told the agents his cousin, Yuri Sucart Sr., had supplied him with performance-enhancing drugs for at least a decade.

Sucart, eventually threatened to blackmail the former New York Yankees player if he did not receive $5 million, per the report.

Sucart had once been known as Rodriguez’s “well-compensated assistant,” serving as Rodriguez’s personal handler since he entered the majors as an 18-year-old in 1994, according to ESPN.

He was able to set up a meeting between Rodriguez and Bosch in 2010 to discuss the products, per the report.

However, down the road Rodriguez’s and Sucart’s relationship eventually evaporated. The former baseball player told the agents he fired his cousin after he “frivolously spent approximately $250,000 to $500,000, of his money without Rodriguez’s consent,” according to the report.

Rodriguez’s cousin threatened the former third baseman with blackmail on December 24th, 2012 if he did not pay the aforementioned $5 million. If he did not pay it he would inform Major League Baseball of the illegal activities taking place.

According to the Miami Herald, Rodriguez called it an “extortion letter” to DEA agents, and settled with his cousin for $900,000.

In the meeting with the agents, Rodriguez told them that Sucart “had the effect of bringing other people into the federal investigative record,” which included the identification of the married Sucart’s girlfriend.

The former MLB player has been with ESPN since 2018 and currently co-hosts the “KayRod Cast,” which is an alternate feed of the networks “Sunday Night Baseball.”

